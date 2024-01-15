Kharge takes on Modi government over tribal schemes, says 'trying to cheat during poll season'

NEW DELHI: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government with regard to tribal welfare in the country.

Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister's recent attention to tribal welfare is in the run-up to the elections and questioned the increased rate of crimes against tribals compared to 2013.

He also emphasised the alleged failure of BJP's 'double-engine government' in implementing the Forest Rights Act, 2006 quoting the parliamentary committee.

Kharge posed three probing questions to the government, seeking accountability on key issues affecting tribal communities. "When the elections are on, the Prime Minister has remembered the welfare of tribals and tribes today, after 10 years," Kharge said in a post on X