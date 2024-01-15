Maldives president orders Indian troops out by March 15

NEW DELHI: The diplomatic row between India and Maldives escalated further on Sunday with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who returned from a state visit to China on Saturday, setting March 15 as the deadline for New Delhi to withdraw its troops from the country.

There are 88 Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives to operate one helicopter and two Dornier aircraft provided by India for search and rescue operations.

Muizzu was elected in November last year on a promise to end India’s military presence in the island nation. A day after he was sworn in, Muizzu on November 18 formally asked India to withdraw the troops.

The India-Maldives High-Level Core Group set up to negotiate the withdrawal held its first meeting on Sunday at Male’s foreign ministry headquarters. The meeting was attended by Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar.