Most Muslims happy with Ram temple: Survey by saffron groups

NEW DELHI: A survey conducted by two pro-Hindutva groups has found that nearly 74 per cent of Muslims surveyed are happy with the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and that most of them feel that the temple construction will bridge the gap between the Hindus and Muslims.
The survey says most Muslims say democracy has been strengthened by the Supreme Court decision in 2019 and that the community is safer under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Ram Jan Survey was conducted jointly by the Ayurveda Foundation Charitable Trust and the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) among Muslims.
Sharing details of the survey with this newspaper, Shahid Sayeed, national executive member and in-charge of national media of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said a majority of Muslims admitted that Modi has raised the nation’s respect in the world and disruptive forces must not defame Islam.
“The purpose of the survey was to know the opinion of Muslims on Sri Ram/Jai Siya Ram/Maryada Purushottam and the views of the country’s Muslims towards the Modi government. The survey also focused on the correctness and justification of the image of Muslims and Islam as it is talked about,” Shahid Sayeed said.
“Nearly 70 per cent of the surveyed have confidence in the Modi government while 72 per cent of Muslims agreed that the Opposition lacks significant concerns,” he said.
“Around 70 per cent of Muslims believe India has established itself as a global power. Those who were surveyed acknowledged the significance of the Ram temple for Hindus,” Sayeed said, adding that most Muslims believe that the Modi government has done excellent work for them.
“It has also been revealed in the survey that Muslims have got benefits ranging from Jan Dhan Yojna to Izzat Ghar (toilet construction), Ujjwala scheme, and free ration to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. The common Muslims, intellectuals, Ulamas and maulanas of the country believe that for years they were silently intimidated in the name of RSS-BJP,” Sayeed said quoting the findings.
“A majority of the Muslims surveyed believe that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Ram. Therefore, it is necessary to give a befitting reply to those disruptive forces who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of the country in the name of Ram,” he added.
In the survey, a large section believed that fundamentalism should end completely in the country and that the country should move ahead with peace and tranquility, he said.
Quoting Muslims who shared their opinions in the survey, Sayeed said many said there should be no objection from the community to the Ram temple construction as it is being done after the court decision.
BY: RAJESH KUMAR THAKUR