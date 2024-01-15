Most Muslims happy with Ram temple: Survey by saffron groups

NEW DELHI: A survey conducted by two pro-Hindutva groups has found that nearly 74 per cent of Muslims surveyed are happy with the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and that most of them feel that the temple construction will bridge the gap between the Hindus and Muslims.

The survey says most Muslims say democracy has been strengthened by the Supreme Court decision in 2019 and that the community is safer under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ram Jan Survey was conducted jointly by the Ayurveda Foundation Charitable Trust and the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) among Muslims.

Sharing details of the survey with this newspaper, Shahid Sayeed, national executive member and in-charge of national media of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said a majority of Muslims admitted that Modi has raised the nation’s respect in the world and disruptive forces must not defame Islam.

“The purpose of the survey was to know the opinion of Muslims on Sri Ram/Jai Siya Ram/Maryada Purushottam and the views of the country’s Muslims towards the Modi government. The survey also focused on the correctness and justification of the image of Muslims and Islam as it is talked about,” Shahid Sayeed said.