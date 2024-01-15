NHAI makes provisions to prevent delays, improve staff’s performance

NEW DELHI: To prevent delays and improve performance of engineers supervising projects, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has chalked out timelines and a detailed process for deployment of competent workforce, mobilising of manpower, design reviews, conducting of required tests and submission of test reports.

According to officials, incompetence of manpower at the site by the consultancy firm is one of the main reasons for poor performance of Authority Engineers (AE) or Independent Engineers (IE) involved in the project. To stop the delays in appointment of AEs or IEs and ensure competent manpower and key personnel deployed at the site, a mechanism has been put in place, they added.

The Authority has also prepared a standard operating procedures to streamline change of scope and Extension of Time. “In order to regulate deployment of AE/ IE staff, the commencement of service by the consultant shall be considered only from the date on which team leader has reported to the project directors unless allowed otherwise in writing by the concerned regional officers.

It must be ensured that on the date of commencement at least 50 percent of the full time key personnel are available at the site,” read the SoP. These measures have been taken based on recommendations by a committee for reformation and improvement in existing practice. A committee was formed in January last year to deliberate over poor performance of AEs, IEs, and Supervision Consultants.