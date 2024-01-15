Oxford scientists launch human trial for Nipah virus vaccine

NEW DELHI: The first-in-human vaccine trial for the deadly Nipah virus, which impacts many Asian countries, including India, has been launched by scientists at the University of Oxford.

The trials of the ChAdOx1 NipahB vaccine, consisting of 51 people aged 18 to 55, will be led by the Oxford Vaccine Group.

There is no vaccine yet for the Nipah virus (NiV), which is transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals such as bats and pigs. Fruit bats, also called flying foxes, are the animal reservoir for NiV in nature.