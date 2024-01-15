Pongal reflects spirit of ‘Ek Bharat’: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the festival of Pongal reflects the national spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and the same emotive connection could be witnessed in Kashi-Tamil and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam.

In his address at the Pongal celebrations held at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in the national capital, Modi said that festive fervour marked every home in Tamil Nadu and wished joy, prosperity and contentment in the lives of all the people.

Drawing similarities to India’s diversity with ‘Kolam,’ the prime minister said that when every corner of the country connects emotionally with each other, the nation’s strength appears in a new form.

Considered a welcome symbol and a sign of auspiciousness, Kolam is a popular art form, which involves making drawings on the ground — at the entrance portion to the house — using a variety of rice flour.

The prime minister said, “This feeling of unity is the biggest force to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The main element of the Panch Pran that I have invoked from the Red Fort is to energise the unity of the country and to strengthen the unity.”

Quoting saint poet Thiruvalluvar, he underscored the role of educated citizens, honest businessmen and good crop in nation-building.