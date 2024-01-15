Raipur Diary: IPS officer Mayank Shrivastava remains trusted lieutenant

IPS officer remains trusted lieutenant

A senior IPS officer of 2006-batch Mayank Shrivastava assumed key responsibility as Commissioner Public Relations of the Vishnu Deo Sai government and took charge from Dipanshu Kabra, an ADG-rank 1997-batch IPS officer, who was Commissioner for over 2 years in Congress govt. Mayank will also be the CEO of Chhattisgarh Samvad, the public relation department’s autonomous body. A native of Prayagraj in UP, Mayank, a B Tech, had earlier worked in NTPC. He is the 2nd IPS officer after Kabra was given the responsibility as chief of Public Relations.

‘Muria Darbar’ theme to roll out on R-Day

This year Chhattisgarh tableau will be showcased as ‘Bastar Ki Aadim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar,’ on occasion of the Republic Day Parade. The theme aligned with the central government’s ‘India is the Mother of Democracy. The tableau showcases the democratic consciousness and traditions deeply rooted in the tribal society of Bastar, remaining prevalent in the south Chhattisgarh’s tribal heartland even after 75 years of independence. The state’s tableau was selected following stiff competition among 28 states, when 16 been finally selected to present their tableaux at the Republic Day parade.