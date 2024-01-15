Kites reflect changing political dynamics in Rajasthan

Abdul Ghafoor Ansari, a 74-year-old resident and kite market artist, unveiled his political kites featuring CM Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, and Baba Balmukund Acharya. These unique creations serve as a testament to the changing preferences in political figures - after the recent Assembly elections.

Ansari, with 40 years of experience, crafts kites featuring various leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. “Actually, this kite looks like a cutout. Only experts can fly it. Every year there is a demand for different leaders in kites,” he says.

This year, Modi and UP CM Adityanath Yogi’s kites are also in high demand, overshadowing the interest in kites featuring Congress leaders, who seem to have disappeared from the Jaipur kite market after the party lost the reins of power in Rajasthan last month. Congress leaders have completely disappeared from the kite markets of Jaipur. Rajkumar, a kite seller from Bareilly, notes the brisk sales of kites with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Jaipur’s kite-flying tradition traces its roots to Lucknow, with a history dating back 150 years. Maharaja Ram Singh II, from the Jaipur royal family, introduced kites from Lucknow. His passion for kite flying led to the establishment of 36 factories in Jaipur.

