Ram temple consecration ceremony: Trains' movement to be affected from Jan 16 to 22

AYODHYA: Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony here, the movement of trains will be affected from January 16 to 22 due to doubling of tracks and electrification being done on top priority, a senior Railways official said on Monday.

Ten trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled while 35 trains, including Doon Express, will run on alternate routes. The run of 14 other trains will also be affected.

The Vande Bharat Express running from Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar was earlier cancelled till January 15 for the ongoing works, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Lucknow Division, Rekha Sharma.

Now, the cancellation has been further extended till January 22, she added.

Doubling of Ayodhya railway section is being done on high priority for the consecration ceremony, said a Railways official.