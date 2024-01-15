'Red' alert: Top Maoist leader's arrest reveals rising footprint in Bengal’s minority belt

KOLKATA: The arrest of CPI (Maoist)'s West Bengal in-charge Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishor, who figured in the list of most wanted fugitives by the NIA and others states’ police, has revealed the outlawed outfit’s footprints in the minority-dominated pockets of Murshidabad and Nadia districts besides in Junglemahal, a backward region in the western part of the state which had witnessed a bloodbath over a decade ago.

The Bengal police, who pursued Goswami and arrested him from Purulia and interrogated him, learnt that the CPI (Maoist) have made penetrations among the minorities in Murshidabad, and Nadia, a newly included zone in the Maoists’ operational landscape, since 2019. They used the minorities' grievances against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which the Centre initiated after the 2019 general elections.