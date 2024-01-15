CM Shinde camp challenges Speaker's decision to not disqualify Thackeray faction MLAs in Bombay HC

In the petitions, Gogavale maintained the Thackeray group MLAs not only violated the whip but also voluntarily gave up the membership of the Shiv Sena political party by their acts and omissions following a split in June 2022.

The pleas claimed the Speaker had failed to consider that along with giving up the membership, the (Sena-UBT) members also voted against the Shiv Sena-led government in cahoots with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), thereby seeking to topple the ruling dispensation.

As per the HC's website, Gogavale's petitions would be taken up for hearing on January 22.

While Gogavale moved the HC on January 12, the Thackeray faction on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Speaker's order declaring the Sena group led by Chief Minister Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.

The Speaker had also rejected the Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Shinde.