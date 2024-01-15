Three workers killed, one critical as molten steel falls on them in Gujarat mill, second incident in state in three weeks

AHMEDABAD: In a tragic incident, at least three laborers who were critically injured when molten metal fell on them at a steel factory in Gujarat's Kutch district, succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Ahmedabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, another worker is said to be in a critical condition, while three others who were hurt were discharged after treatment.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the steel factory in Anjar town when molten metal spilt out of the furnace and fell on some workers during work, an official said.

A total of seven workers were injured in the incident. They were brought to a hospital in Gandhidham, where doctors recommended four of them to Ahmedabad for treatment as their health worsened, according to a police official.