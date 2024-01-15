Three workers killed, one critical as molten steel falls on them in Gujarat mill, second incident in state in three weeks

AHMEDABAD: In a tragic incident, at least three laborers who were critically injured when molten metal fell on them at a steel factory in Gujarat's Kutch district, succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Ahmedabad on Monday.
Meanwhile, another worker is said to be in a critical condition, while three others who were hurt were discharged after treatment.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the steel factory in Anjar town when molten metal spilt out of the furnace and fell on some workers during work, an official said.
A total of seven workers were injured in the incident. They were brought to a hospital in Gandhidham, where doctors recommended four of them to Ahmedabad for treatment as their health worsened, according to a police official.
Sagar Bagmar, Superintendent of Police for Kutch (East), told reporters, "The molten metal flowed out of the furnace and fell on seven workers, injuring them, in the steel Factory early yesterday morning. They were sent to Gandhidham Hospital in Kutch, where four of the laborers' conditions deteriorated and they were transferred to Ahmedabad for further treatment, three died during treatment, while one is currently recovering in Ahmedabad.”
“The Incident is currently under investigation by the police," he added.
This is not the first case of an accident that caused the lives of poor labourers in Gujarat.
On 28th December 2023, Molten iron from the furnace rained down on factory workers in Sihore, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, in which two workmen were killed and four workers were critically injured.
Two Bihar workers died of asphyxiation after a chemical spill at a facility in Gujarat's Valsad district on 5 December.
On November 28, ten persons were Killed and 24 workers sustained burn injuries in an explosion at Ether Chemical Industry at Sachin GIDC, Surat.
BY: Dilip Singh Kshatriya