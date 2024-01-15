Tighter rules to be notified soon under IT Act: MoS IT after Tendulkar flags deepfake video

Chandrasekhar said that a recent advisory by the IT Ministry requires platforms to fully comply with this.

"We will be shortly notifying tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms," the minister said.

The fake video shows Tendulkar talking about the merits of the application, saying he did not know that money-making has become so easy and that his daughter uses the platform.

Tendulkar posted the video along with a message in which he expressed concern about the misuse of technology.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers," Tendulkar wrote in the post on X.

Tendulkar had exhorted social media platforms to be alert and responsive to complaints. "Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he wrote.