Two dead, several hospitalized after consuming alcohol in Gujarat, cause of death unclear

AHMEDABAD: Two people died and several others were hospitalized in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district after drinking alcohol though the exact reason for the deaths was not yet identified, officials said on Monday.

While two people have died, two others who also happened to consume the same were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police (SP)Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said that the incident occurred in Dehgam taluka on Sunday and Monday night.

"The condition of the two admitted in the hospital is said to be stable," he stated.