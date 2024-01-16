Atrocities against women, children in Gujarat double in past five years: Govt data

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has witnessed a consistent increase in crimes against women and children in the past five years, with the NCPCR and NCW receiving 2,294 and 2,271 complaints, respectively, as per the government records.
On December 6, 2023, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated that the NCPCR received 77 complaints of child abuse in 2018-19; 1,478 in 2019-20; 42 in 2020-21; 279 in 2021-22; and 418 in 2022-23. In all, 2,294 complaints were registered in five years, indicating a five-fold increase in child abuse cases between 2018-19 and 2022-23.
NCPCR took cognizance of 81 cases in 2018-19, 1478 cases in 2019-20, 42 cases in 2020-21, 279 cases in 2021-22, and 418 cases in 2022-23, of the complaints received.
Meanwhile, the NCPCR took suo-motu action or cognisance in 12 cases in 2018-19; 16 in 2019-20; 2 in 2020-21; 6 in 2021-22; and 2 in 2022-23.
According to statistics provided by the government in the Upper House, the NCW in Gujarat registered 247 cases of atrocities on women in 2018, while 298 in 2019; 393 in 2020; 458 in 2021; 415 in 2022; and 460 complaints of atrocities against women have been registered in 2023 as of November 30 taking the total to 2,271 complaints indicating a twofold increase in violence. Of the complaints registered by NCW, action was taken in 158 cases in 2018; 327 cases in 2019; 226 cases in 2020; 284 cases in 2021; 260 cases in 2022; and 224 cases in 2023.