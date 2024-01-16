Atrocities against women, children in Gujarat double in past five years: Govt data

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has witnessed a consistent increase in crimes against women and children in the past five years, with the NCPCR and NCW receiving 2,294 and 2,271 complaints, respectively, as per the government records.

On December 6, 2023, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated that the NCPCR received 77 complaints of child abuse in 2018-19; 1,478 in 2019-20; 42 in 2020-21; 279 in 2021-22; and 418 in 2022-23. In all, 2,294 complaints were registered in five years, indicating a five-fold increase in child abuse cases between 2018-19 and 2022-23.