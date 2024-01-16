Bengal PDS 'scam': ED raids six locations in Kolkata tied to accused TMC neta

KOLKATA: Digging deep into the alleged ration distribution scam involving Rs 10,000 crore, in which former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at six different locations linked to another arrested TMC leader and his associates.

The ED searched foreign money exchange premises owned by Shankar Adhya, former chief of Bongaon civic body in North 24 Parganas who is behind the bars, in Kolkata and office of a chartered accountant in Salt Lake. Earlier, Aadhya was arrested from his residence after a prolonged search by the ED sleuths.

“His arrest was followed by the revelation made by Mallick during the course of interrogation. We believe the proceeds of the foodgrain scam was transferred to an overseas country through Adhya,” said an ED officer.