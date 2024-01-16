INTERVIEW | D Raja: 'Ram Temple consecration is a BJP-RSS event, how can Opposition parties attend it?'

Days after the Opposition alliance naming Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as its chairman, CPI general secretary D Raja spoke to Preetha Nair about seat-sharing talks, asserting that all the constituents are ready for 2024 polls.
Excerpts:
There seems to be little headway in seat-sharing and other issues. With Lok Sabha elections a few months away, how prepared is the Opposition?
The INDIA alliance is not just a name. All the constituents are bound by a strong commitment that secular, democratic parties must come together and put up a collective fight against the BJP. Seat-sharing talks are taking place informally as well as formally between parties. Collectively, all the parties will sit and finalise the formula. It will be done in the coming days.
Though the opposition projects itself as an alternative force, the perception is that it is in disarray. What’s your view?
During our last meeting, two proposals came up — Kharge as the chairperson and Nitish Kumar as the convener. Kharge’s name was unanimously agreed, there was a suggestion that the decision on the convener post should be taken after consulting with parties such as the TMC and the SP, which were not present in the meeting.
BJP may announce a list of its candidates early, maybe by the end of this month…
That is their prerogative. We are also fully prepared and our state units are engaged in seat-sharing talks. All parties are aware that the end of the Budget session will lead to the countdown to the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. All parties are aware of the urgency, and will act accordingly.
Even after two rounds of talks between Congress and AAP, no seat-sharing deal has been announced...
It shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, we all are independent political parties. In a multi-party democracy, each party wants its due share in Parliament and in assemblies. Therefore, negotiations are must and it shouldn’t be blown up out of proportion.
Did talks begin in Bihar?
We held preliminary discussions with Nitish Kumar, RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Left parties should get its due share. Our parties will take a reasonable and realistic stand. I expect all parties to reciprocate.
In the meeting, some parties have raised the issue of spat between alliance partners in states like West Bengal. Will it hurt the alliance?
At state levels, troubles may crop up between parties. But it should be dealt at local level so that it wouldn’t affect the electoral prospects of the alliance.
In Kerala, CPI has been asking Rahul Gandhi not to contest from Wayanad. What’s your take?
That’s one view emerging there. People expect that a leader of his stature should contest against BJP from a North Indian state. In other states, regional and secular democratic parties are strong. So far, Rahul or Congress has not responded. This opinion is emerging not only from CPI, but from other quarters as well. We will wait for Congress response.
Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a yatra when seat-sharing talks are on. Some say that it is close to elections. Do you think it will help electorally?
The yatra is also a campaign where issues can be raised.
Congress has asked leaders of INDIA parties to attend and support at different places at convenient times.
It is a combined campaign. For seat-sharing, Congress has constituted a separate committee and at state level, we have deputed our leaders. The yatra won’t affect the seat-sharing talks or election.
The BJP has been attacking the opposition for declining the invitation to Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. Do you think it will hurt your electoral prospects?
It is a BJP-RSS event. How can Opposition parties attend it? I don’t think it will hurt us electorally. The BJP is creating a frenzy around the temple issue. We will explain to the people that it is for electoral gains.
BJP say that INDIA bloc has only an anti–PM agenda…
Our agenda is not anti-Modi. BJP is trying to build a personality cult in the name of PM Modi. Our agenda is to focus on issues like livelihood and to protect democracy and the Constitution.
The criticism is that INDIA bloc lacks a PM face…
When the United Front was formed, the PM face and Common Minimum Programme was decided after the election. Everything will be decided collectively after elections.
Did the setback in the recent state elections affect the morale of the parties?
We have learnt lessons from the state elections. The seat-sharing talks and combined campaigning could have been done in a more effective way. Except for a limited understanding in Telangana, there was no seat-sharing talks and united work in Rajasthan, MP or Chhattisgarh.