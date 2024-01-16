INTERVIEW | D Raja: 'Ram Temple consecration is a BJP-RSS event, how can Opposition parties attend it?'

Days after the Opposition alliance naming Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as its chairman, CPI general secretary D Raja spoke to Preetha Nair about seat-sharing talks, asserting that all the constituents are ready for 2024 polls.

Excerpts:

There seems to be little headway in seat-sharing and other issues. With Lok Sabha elections a few months away, how prepared is the Opposition?

The INDIA alliance is not just a name. All the constituents are bound by a strong commitment that secular, democratic parties must come together and put up a collective fight against the BJP. Seat-sharing talks are taking place informally as well as formally between parties. Collectively, all the parties will sit and finalise the formula. It will be done in the coming days.

Though the opposition projects itself as an alternative force, the perception is that it is in disarray. What’s your view?

During our last meeting, two proposals came up — Kharge as the chairperson and Nitish Kumar as the convener. Kharge’s name was unanimously agreed, there was a suggestion that the decision on the convener post should be taken after consulting with parties such as the TMC and the SP, which were not present in the meeting.

BJP may announce a list of its candidates early, maybe by the end of this month…

That is their prerogative. We are also fully prepared and our state units are engaged in seat-sharing talks. All parties are aware that the end of the Budget session will lead to the countdown to the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. All parties are aware of the urgency, and will act accordingly.