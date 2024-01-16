Jaishankar expresses concern over maritime security threats in Red Sea

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed concern over the threats on maritime security in the region during his interaction with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahain in Tehran on Monday.
“There has been recently a perceptible increase in threats to the safety of maritime commercial traffic in this important part of the Indian Ocean. We have seen some attacks in the vicinity of India. This is a matter of great concern to the international community. It also has a direct bearing on India’s energy and economic interests. This situation is not to the benefit of any party and this must be clearly recognised,’’ said Jaishankar.
Abdollahain also reaffirmed that it was important to provide security in international waterways. "I also emphasised the importance of providing security in international waterways near the Islamic Republic of Iran and considered the continued support of the White House for Zionist war crimes as a basis for the spread of insecurity in the entire region,’’ said FM Abdollahain after meeting Dr Jaishankar.
Jaishankar also called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and conveyed PM Modi’s greetings. He also met the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the Minister of Roads and Urban development
“Our bilateral discussion focused on the long-term framework for India’s involvement with Chabahar port, and the INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor, a 7,200-km long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route for moving freight involving India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe),” said Jaishankar in a post on X after meeting his Iranian counterpart.
The two sides reviewed all aspects of the bilateral engagement comprehensively and exchanged thoughts on some pressing global and regional issues, he said.
They also discussed the situation in Gaza and Afghanistan, and emphasis was given on extending humanitarian assistance and resolving the conflict through a two-nation stand for Palestine.
Jaishankar said regional connectivity is a critical pillar of India-Iran relations and was naturally prominent in their discussions.
“I reiterated India’s interest in benefiting from Iran’s unique geographical position to access markets in Central Asia, Afghanistan and Eurasia," India's External Affairs Minister said.
Jaishankar also discussed India’s involvement in the development and operations of the Chabahar port, "a joint project with a joint vision of connectivity." "I emphasised India’s commitment to this project and discussed how we can establish a firm, sustainable, and long-term roadmap for India’s continued involved over the coming year,’’ Jaishankar said, adding that India and Iran are two old friends who have always viewed each other's growth and prosperity as contributing to their own.
"Our partnership and our regular consultations have a particular value in the volatile and uncertain world that we currently see,’’ he further added.