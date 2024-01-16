Jaishankar expresses concern over maritime security threats in Red Sea

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed concern over the threats on maritime security in the region during his interaction with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahain in Tehran on Monday.

“There has been recently a perceptible increase in threats to the safety of maritime commercial traffic in this important part of the Indian Ocean. We have seen some attacks in the vicinity of India. This is a matter of great concern to the international community. It also has a direct bearing on India’s energy and economic interests. This situation is not to the benefit of any party and this must be clearly recognised,’’ said Jaishankar.

Abdollahain also reaffirmed that it was important to provide security in international waterways. "I also emphasised the importance of providing security in international waterways near the Islamic Republic of Iran and considered the continued support of the White House for Zionist war crimes as a basis for the spread of insecurity in the entire region,’’ said FM Abdollahain after meeting Dr Jaishankar.