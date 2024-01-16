Khalistani separatist Pannun threatens to kill Punjab CM Mann, dares PM Modi to give up security

NEW DELHI: Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued fresh threats to India ahead of the upcoming 75th Republic Day on January 26.

On the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) website, he is reported to have uploaded a video daring PM Modi to attend the Republic Day function without security.

In addition, he urged gangsters in Punjab to attack Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DG Police Gaurav Yadav on Republic Day. He also said the SFJ will avenge the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

No official response has been issued on the threats, though in the past the Ministry of External Affairs had raised concerns.

"What Pannun does by issuing such threats through videos is less alarming than the fact that his host country, US, doesn’t take any action or prevent him from making such statements. Anti-India and pro-Khalistani graffiti are often seen around Hindu temples in the US and other parts of the world," said a source.

Pannun has made similar threats in the past to attack the Indian Parliament and even attack airlines.

It may be recalled that the US had made allegations against an Indian, Nikhil Gupta, who is presently in jail in Prague on what they claim was a foiled murder for hire bid, with the target said to be Pannun.