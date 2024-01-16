Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: SC stays Allahabad HC order appointing Commissioner to inspect Shahi Eidgah Mosque

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order appointing a commissioner to inspect the Shahi Eidgah Masjid in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute.



A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, told senior advocate Shyam Divan, who was appearing for Hindu bodies.

The bench said there are certain legal issues which have arisen and questioned the "vague" application made before the high court for appointment of a court commissioner for the survey.

“You can’t file a vague application for appointment of court commissioner. It should be very specific on the purpose. You can’t leave everything to the court to look into it,” the top court said, as quoted by PTI.

The top court bench noted that the issue of transfer of around 18 suits related to the dispute was also coming up, and that certain legal questions also arise for consideration in the matter. It, however, permitted the proceedings to continue before the high court while maintaining that a commission cannot be implemented for now.

“Issue notice. Tag with transfer matter, list on 23rd January. Proceedings before High Court can continue but commission cannot be executed till next date,” the bench ordered, according to Bar and Bench.

"We are staying the operation of the (Allahabad HC) order to the extent of the commission being executed," Justice Khanna said.

The bench also sought a reply from the deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman, and other parties on the plea of the mosque committee, asking them to file it by January 23, 2024.