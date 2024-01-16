Madhya Pradesh declares ‘dry day’ for temple consecration event

PATNA: Madhya Pradesh has declared January 22 (Ram Temple consecration ceremony day in Ayodhya) as a dry day, a state commercial tax department order said on Sunday.

With big events, including processions and Prabhat Pheri scheduled across the state on January 22 to mark the historic event in Ayodhya, the sale of liquor and bhang will be banned in MP on January 22.

Just two days back, the state government had issued to all the 55 districts a nine-point detailed circular for Ram Temple consecration related celebrations and events in the run-up to the big day.

The Sunday night development happened two days after the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav had announced that five lakh laddoos would be sent from Ujjain’s world famous Mahakal Temple for the Ram Temple consecration.

“We’re fortunate to be witness to the historic event in Ayodhya. Ujjain’s ruler King Vikramaditya built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya 2,000 years ago, but the temple was demolished by Mughal ruler Babur 500 years back. So how can MP stay behind?,” Yadav asked.