Govt-run corporation sacks MP official for seeking sexual favours from woman in exchange of job

According to the termination order, the official was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354-A (unwelcome sexual behaviour, including physical contact, demands for sexual favours) on January 13 by Gwalior police's crime branch of police following the complaint.

The order said that after conducting an interview on January 3 for a position in the corporation, the accused had sent messages on WhatsApp to a woman candidate, in which he sought sexual favours from her in exchange for a job.

The accused also talked to the woman over phone and demanded sexual favours, the termination order stated.

The services of Tantuvay were terminated with immediate effect after the allegation was found to be true, it added.