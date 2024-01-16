17 patients 'suffer blindness' after undergoing cataract surgery in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: 17 patients have reported experiencing blindness after undergoing cataract surgery in Viram Gam village of Gujarat. Serious accusations of malpractice have been levelled against the surgeons working at a privately operated hospital.

Five patients have been affected by this issue moved to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Ramanand Eye Hospital, owned by the Seva Niketan Trust in Mandal taluka of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, operated on 28 patients on January 10, with 17 developing low/blurred vision within a few days of the procedure and several losing their vision completely.

The patients, mostly old-aged, developed infection post cataract operation. According to the victim's family, this occurred as a result of the hospital doctor's gross negligence.