PM degree remark: SC stays Gujarat criminal defamation trial against AAP MP in Gujarat Court

NEW DELHI: In a partial relief to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in its order stayed the criminal defamation proceedings pending against him in a Gujarat trial court over his alleged remarks on PM Narendra Modi’s academic degree.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta passed the order on Tuesday.

"We request the Gujarat High Court to hear the appeal (filed by Singh) for a stay or at least the prayer for interim relief within four weeks,” the bench said adding that till the time the HC decides his plea on grant or refusal of interim relief, proceedings (in the trial court) shall remain stayed.