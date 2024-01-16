PM Modi dials Putin, backs Russia on BRICS presidency

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on Monday during which the two leaders discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“I had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS,” said PM Modi.

India has assured Russia of its full support for their BRICS Presidency and also reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation.

"The talks also covered areas such as trade, scientific and technical cooperation, energy transport, and logistics cooperation between India and the Russian Far East," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.