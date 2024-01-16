SC allows cleaning of water tank in Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a plea filed by Hindu women petitioners, seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of ‘wazukhana’ of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, where the alleged ‘Shivling’ was found.



'Wazukhana' is the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz.



The Hindu women's appeal to the Supreme Court highlighted the presence of dead fish in the tank and expressed concerns about poor hygiene conditions in the vicinity.



After going through the pleas of the petitioners, a three-judge bench of theTop court, headed by the Chief Justice of India(CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said area of ‘wazukhana’ shall be cleaned under the supervision of the district magistrate (DM) and its administration Varanasi.



It is to be noted that the water tank has remained sealed on the Apex court's orders for nearly two years.Wazukhana is the area, where devotees perform rituals and ablutions before offering namaz.