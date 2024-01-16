SC allows cleaning of water tank in Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a plea filed by Hindu women petitioners, seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of ‘wazukhana’ of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, where the alleged ‘Shivling’ was found.
'Wazukhana' is the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz.
The Hindu women's appeal to the Supreme Court highlighted the presence of dead fish in the tank and expressed concerns about poor hygiene conditions in the vicinity.
After going through the pleas of the petitioners, a three-judge bench of theTop court, headed by the Chief Justice of India(CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said area of ‘wazukhana’ shall be cleaned under the supervision of the district magistrate (DM) and its administration Varanasi.
It is to be noted that the water tank has remained sealed on the Apex court's orders for nearly two years.Wazukhana is the area, where devotees perform rituals and ablutions before offering namaz.
During the course of the hearing today, Gyanvapi mosque management committee, did not oppose the Hindu women's pleas of cleaning of the entire wazukhana area. It said, it supports cleaning of the water tank.
The application of Hindu women stated that since there exists Shivlinga, which is very sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc.
The application filed in the Top court further said that it is believed that fishes in the water tank might have died between December 10 to 25, 2023 and due to the same, there is very foul smell coming from the tank.
"All these things area must be in clean condition, and the area (wazukhana) is currently in the midst of dead fishes which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of Lord Shiva,” the application said.
By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty