Skill development case: SC delivers split verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's plea against HC order

Meanwhile, Justice Trivedi, said that no sanction was needed.

"The object of the act is to combat corruption and the goal of 17A is to protect honest public servants from harassment and the object cannot be to give benefit to dishonest public servants and making it retrospectively applicable will frustrate the object of PC ACT. Absence of approval would never be the ground to quash the FIR especially when he (Naidu) is charged under other PC Act offences as well and since it is done during his official capacity it will not come under 17a and this will lead to curtailing probe at a nascent stage," Justice Trivedi said in her judgement.

She also went on to say that there was no error in the remand order and thus the AP HC order is also not suffering any infirmity and thus his (Naidu's) appeal is dismissed.

Justice Bose said that since there was a differing view on section 17A thus delivered a spilt verdict and went on to refer the matter to the CJI for appropriate directions.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief, Naidu, had moved the Apex Court challenging the September 22, 2023 AP State HC order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the case. The AP State HC, however, had on November 20 last year granted him regular bail in the case.

The Top Court had reserved its verdict on October 17 last year, after hearing the arguments and submissions extensively from Naidu, AP govt and other parties in the case.