Want to hop on to Rahul's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus? You'll need a ticket!

Khuzama (Nagaland): Anybody who wants to board Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' bus for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra must get a 'special ticket' which has a picture of the former Congress president in his yatra avatar printed on it.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday posed with the 'ticket' which has a T-shirt and trouser-clad Gandhi in a walking pose and is autographed by him.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "This is the ticket for the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus in which Rahul Gandhi is travelling in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra."

"Those who want to meet and talk to Rahul Gandhi in this journey of justice against the injustice of the last 10 years have been given such tickets and called in the bus," he said.

Gandhi is travelling in a custom-made Volvo bus that has a hydraulic lift for the leader to address crowds from atop the vehicle. The bus has 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' printed on it and Congress leaders are calling the vehicle 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' on wheels.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi reached Nagaland on Monday evening as he arrived in Khuzama village in Kohima district, bordering Manipur, along with his party colleagues.

The march will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, traversing 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.