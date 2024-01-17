Ahmedabad Diary: Another setback to state Congress

Gujarat Congress suffered another setback ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, when Arjun Khatriya, a senior Congress politician from Rajkot district, joined the BJP on Tuesday. Khatriya joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State BJP President C.R. Patil. The leader had been active in the Congress for the past 25 years, and he was previously the leader of the party in Rajkot district panchayat. However, on Saturday, he was abruptly removed from his position as Congress leader in the Rajkot district panchayat. He clarified the Congress had not requested his resignation.

Three independent MLAs likely to resign

Three independent MLAs from the state are considering resigning, said sources. Party insider claimed the independent MLAs—Dhawalsinh Jhala of Bayd, Mavji Desai of Dhanera, and Dharmendra Sinh Vaghela of Vaghodiya — are expected to resign from their post by the end of January. These MLAs would re-contest the election on BJP’s mandate again after resigning from their positions. It is crucial to note that they were once BJP leaders, but they announced their decision to run as independent candidates in the 2022 elections after being denied tickets by the BJP.

BJP, Congress not willing to accept MLA

The Vaghodiya assembly seat in Gujarat’s Vadodara district is now in discussion. There is speculation that MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, who was elected as an independent on this seat, may quit and join the BJP. Aditionally, a by-election may be called on the Vaghodiya seat with the upcoming Lok sabha polls. Looking at the circumstances, Madhu Srivastava, a six-time former BJP MLA, attempted to run for this seat as a Congress candidate. According to sources, he went to meet Congress president Shakti Singh Gohil to discuss the nomination of the Congress candidate, but following his visit, controversy erupted in Congress, and the party refused to accept him.

