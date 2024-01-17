A view of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo | Express)
CBI files chargesheet in Manipur arms-looting case

The case pertains to a mob storming into the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) and allegedly looting a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the ethnic violence

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against five people on Wednesday in a case of looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur Police personnel in May 2023.

The chargesheet was filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) in Assam's Guwahati, a CBI spokesperson said.

The federal agency had taken over the case from the Manipur Police (Heingang police station in Imphal East) in June last year.

The case pertain to a mob storming into the Manipur Police Training College's (MPTC) Pangei complex on May 4, 2023 and allegedly looting a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the armoury during an ethnic conflict in the northeastern state, the CBI spokesperson said.

