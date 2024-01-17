Chirag recalls father’s sacrifices as uncle stakes his claim to Hajipur seat

PATNA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, BJP is facing a piquant situation in Bihar as leaders of its two allies- Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and his nephew and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan - have crossed swords over Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which was earlier represented by late Ram Vilas Paswan nine times.

While addressing ‘Sankalp Mahasabha’ organised at Akshaywat Stadium in Hajipur on Tuesday, Chirag virtually staked his party’s claim on the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat. There is wide speculation that Chirag’s mother and late Ram Vilas’s widow Reena Paswan may be fielded as candidate from Hajipur seat, which is currently held by Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Chirag, who is currently an MP from Jamui, in a bid to buttress his claim to Hajipur seat, said, “In my childhood, I used go to meet my people (people of Hajipur LS constituency) as I held my father’s (Ram Vilas) hand. Hajipur was ‘karmbhoomi’ of my leader and father.”