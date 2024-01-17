Land Scam: Soren says will appear before ED on Jan 20

RANCHI: After being summoned eight times, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that it can record his statement at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20 involving a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren (48) has accused the BJP-led Centre of using Central agencies to destabilise his government. The case is linked to illegal change of ownership of land in Jharkhand. Soren is likely to be questioned about his alleged ownership of this land. So far, 14 people have been arrested in the case.

The Jharkhand CM had filed a petition before the Supreme Court and then the Jharkhand High Court, seeking protection from ED action. Both the courts had dismissed his petition.

The ED on December 29 sent him the seventh summons, asking him to decide the date, time, and place for questioning. The Central agency then gave Soren a deadline of two days.