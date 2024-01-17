Jharkhand couple arrested for killing daughter after she refused to give money

RAMGARH: A couple was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for allegedly killing their teenage daughter after she refused to give them money from her fixed bank account, a police officer said.

The girl Khushi Kumari (17) was found hanging in her room on January 13. The brother of Khushi Kumari lodged an FIR at Bhadaninagar police station alleging that his father and stepmother killed his sister and hanged her body after she refused to give them money from her fixed deposit, police said on Tuesday.