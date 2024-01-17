ED questions former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate probe pertains to "illegal" acquisition of land in Haryana's Manesar between 2004 and 2007 with the alleged connivance of senior government functionaries and bureaucrats.

Several farmers and land owners had alleged that they had been cheated to the tune of about Rs 1,500 crore in this land acquisition case.

The agency had filed a PMLA case in the alleged land scam deal in September, 2016 on the basis of a Haryana Police FIR.

The CBI too is probing the case.