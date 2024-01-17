Elgar Parishad case: Court pulls up NIA for not supplying electronic evidence copies to Gautam Navlakha

A special court on Tuesday lambasted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for not providing cloned copies of all electronic evidence it relies on in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad Maoist links case to journalist and human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, as reported by the Leaflet.

The special NIA court was hearing Navlakha’s application seeking cloned copies of evidence on an electronic device seized by the investigating authorities. The activist had sought to peruse the evidence as it was crucial for his defence preparation.

The accused was not granted access to the compact disks of evidence furnished by the NIA despite several applications, his advocate said.

The present case against Navlakha is based entirely on alleged incriminatory letters purportedly seized from various devices.

Special judge Rajesh Kataria expressed his disappointment towards the special public prosecutor (appearing for the NIA) and the investigating officer for not providing the cloned copies to Navlakha.

He also noted the issue of non-compliance with Section 207 of the CrPC has been pending for the past four years, despite several orders on the same being passed. The particular section mandates the magistrate to furnish to the accused, free of cost, copies of statements made to the police and of others to be relied upon by the prosecution.