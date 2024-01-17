Global leadership also convinced of PM Modi's return to office: Union Minister Irani

DAVOS: The global leadership is convinced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to office after this year's elections and is looking for the continuity of policy and social sector reforms put in place by him, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

In an interview at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 here, the minister said that the fact that the global leadership, especially the global financial leadership is eagerly looking to welcome Prime Minister Modi back in Davos speaks volumes.

She said the world leaders present here are speaking about India as a resilient and reliable partner when there are many economies that are fractured and the overall geopolitical scenario is fragmented.