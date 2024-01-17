Karnataka minister says BJP fooled people by keeping 'two dolls in a tent' after Babri Masjid demolition

Karnataka Minister for Cooperation and Scheduled Tribe leader KN Rajanna today accused the BJP of cheating the people by installing 'two dolls in a tent' after Babri Masjid was demolished and calling them Ram. His remarks drew a sharp reaction from the other side, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad terming it as born out of 'frustration' at the current government's success in building a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"I had gone to Ayodhya when the Babri Masjid was demolished," said Rajanna, who hails from the Valmiki community and had asked for a temple dedicated to Sage Valmiki in Ayodhya.

"Later, they kept two dolls in a tent and called them Ram. Back home, when we go to a Ram temple, we feel a certain vibration. In Ayodhya, I felt nothing," he said, speaking at a backward classes event in Tumakuru on Tuesday.

The Congress leader accused the ruling BJP of using people's religious beliefs to win votes.

"There are Ram temples with a history of thousands of years. But the BJP is building temples for elections. BJP is cheating people," he said.