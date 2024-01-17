Karnataka minister says BJP fooled people by keeping 'two dolls in a tent' after Babri Masjid demolition

Karnataka Minister for Cooperation and Scheduled Tribe leader KN Rajanna today accused the BJP of cheating the people by installing 'two dolls in a tent' after Babri Masjid was demolished and calling them Ram. His remarks drew a sharp reaction from the other side, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad terming it as born out of 'frustration' at the current government's success in building a Ram temple at Ayodhya.
"I had gone to Ayodhya when the Babri Masjid was demolished," said Rajanna, who hails from the Valmiki community and had asked for a temple dedicated to Sage Valmiki in Ayodhya.
"Later, they kept two dolls in a tent and called them Ram. Back home, when we go to a Ram temple, we feel a certain vibration. In Ayodhya, I felt nothing," he said, speaking at a backward classes event in Tumakuru on Tuesday.
The Congress leader accused the ruling BJP of using people's religious beliefs to win votes.
"There are Ram temples with a history of thousands of years. But the BJP is building temples for elections. BJP is cheating people," he said.
The remarks by Rajanna, an ST Nayaka leader, come in the wake of accusations and counter accusations around the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
While the Congress accuses the BJP of prematurely rushing to consecrate the temple with an eye on upcoming Lok Sabha elections and milking it for political mileage, the BJP has hit back saying Congress leaders' remarks reflect their frustration at the BJP government's success in 'realizing people's long-cherished dream' of having a Ram temple at Ayodhya.
Recently, after much brainstorming and discussions, the Congress Party finally decided not to participate in the consecration ceremony. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out that even senior leaders of Hindu religion had decided to skip the function, as they felt it was being done in violation of established religious practices and beliefs.
“Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the January 22 function, that it is a political function,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said earlier this week.
“So, it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS."
Following this, Congress leaders from Karnataka -- including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues -- have decided not to attend the event.
On the other side, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar said Rajanna's remarks came out of "frustration" and "disappointment" from not being able to attend the consecration ceremony.
Meanwhile, temple authorities selected an idol carved by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj for installation in the temple.