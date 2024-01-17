Maha fight: Uddhav, Narwekar lock horns over disqualification of MLAs

He said as per the Election Commission of India and Speaker Narwekar, if the Shiv Sena constitution had not existed since 1999, then how did the BJP ask him to support Narendra Modi in 2014?

“Why in 2019 the BJP called me for my signature on a support letter? They should have taken the signature of any random person. How did Devendra Fadnavis enjoy being chief minister of Maharashtra for five years in 2014 to 2019? Why did the people who ditched me enjoyed the post and positions in Shiv Sena and government if our constitution was not valid and legally tangible,” asked Thackeray.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Speaker Narwekar said the Opposition, especially Uddhav Thackeray, is terming his order “wrong”. They should specify the wrongs and lapses in the order, he added. “If I have done anything wrong, then they should point it out, but he should not abuse him and use derogatory words against the erstwhile government and make comments on the Supreme Court and election commission of India. If they had no faith over constitutional institutions, how do they trust the constitutions? The wrong information has been spread against the person who is holding constitutional positions. Therefore, I have to replay and clarify it,” he said.

‘Specify the wrong’

