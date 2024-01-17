MHA cancels Centre for Policy Research's FCRA licence

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has cancelled the foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA) licence of leading think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR). The move comes about a year after its FCRA licence was suspended, as it allegedly did not follow norms while receiving funds from foreign sources. The MHA had also accused the CPR of transferring foreign contributions to other entities and depositing them in non-designated accounts.

"The FCRA has been cancelled via order received on January 10. The institution will weigh its options to seek justice," Yamini Aiyar, President, CPR told ANI.

The MHA cited reports published by CPR on "current affairs programmes" as one of the reasons for the cancellation.

Without the FCRA licence, the NGO will not be able to receive any funds from abroad. It can also not use the existing foreign donations without the MHA's clearance.

The donors of CPR include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the University of Pennsylvania, the World Resources Institute, Duke University, Hanns Seidel Foundation, the State Bank of India and Namati Inc, among others.

In December 2021, the MHA had refused to renew Oxfam India's FCRA licence. Parallelly, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Oxfam India.