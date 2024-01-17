MLA disqualification matter: Bombay HC issues notice to Maharashtra Speaker on Shinde faction pleas

Gogavale has sought HC to declare the speaker's order as bad in law, quash it and disqualify all the 14 MLAs from the Thackeray group – Sena (UBT).

“Issue notice to all respondents. Reply affidavits if any to be filed in advance and copies to be served on the petitioner. Matter to be listed on February 8,” the court said.

The petitions – against each of the 14 MLAs – were filed on January 12.

The court clarified that, as per a new practice, all matters filed are taken up for hearing within a day or two.

“Because of auto-listing the petitions have been listed today. There is a standing notice that all matters once it is filed will be listed. This reduces the burden of mentioning and all. At least this way, the matter will move forward,” Justice Kulkarni said.

In the petitions, Gogavale said that on July 3, 2022, he had issued a whip to all Shiv Sena members to vote in favour of the Shinde government during the confidence motion to be held in the assembly on July 4, 2022.

However, the 14 Uddhav Thackeray MLAs not only violated the whip but also voluntarily gave up the membership of the “Shiv Sena Political Party by their acts and omissions”, he said.