MP BJP goes back to Uma plan on Ram journey ahead of LS elections

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav chaired the first meeting of Shri Ramchandra Path Gaman Trust in Hindu pilgrimage town of Chitrakoot in Satna district on Tuesday.

The 33-member trust is the apex body which was constituted following cabinet decision of the previous BJP regime headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state in May 2023, forms integral part of state’s commitment to develop Ramchandra Path Gaman/Ram Van Gaman Path areas on the route which is believed to have been travelled by the Lord Ram-Sita-Lakshman during the trinity’s exile period.

The meeting assumed significance as it was held just six days before the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in neighbouring UP’s Ayodhya and just a few months before the next Lok Sabha polls. At the meeting, the MP CM announced that the Satna district’s religious town of Chitrakoot (representing the Tapobhoomi of Lord Ram-Sita-Lakshaman in exile period) will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya.