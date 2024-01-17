One security personnel killed in attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh town

The militants hurled bombs and fired at a post of security forces near SBI Moreh, police said, adding that the security forces retaliated the fire.

The militants had also fired RPG shells at the temporary commando post damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity.

The suspected Kuki militants fired at the security forces post, 48 hours after two suspects in the killing of a police officer were arrested by state forces in the border town, police said.

Earlier, following inputs of "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal" the Manipur government imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16.

The order by District Magistrate Tengnoupal stated that the curfew shall, however, not apply to "agencies of the government employed in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services".