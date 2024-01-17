PM Modi pays tribute on MGR's birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary and said he left a lasting impact on the state's growth and development.

Modi said in a post on X, "Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember and celebrate the life of the great MGR. He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen."