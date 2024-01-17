SC directs DMs, SPs of Yavatmal, Raipur districts to ensure no hate speeches made during rallies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Chhattisgarh's Raipur to ensure no hate speeches are made during rallies of a Hindu outfit and BJP legislator T Raja Singh scheduled to be held in the next one week in their jurisdiction.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to stay the scheduled rallies, saying the parties against whom the allegations of hate speeches are made are not before the court.

It, however, directed the district magistrates and SPs of both the districts to ensure CCTV cameras at the venue of rallies with recording facilities, so that perpetrators of hate speeches can be identified, if anything happens.