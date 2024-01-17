Tourist footfall plummets in snowless Kashmir

All the peaks and mountain ranges in the upper reaches including Gulmarg that used to be covered with a thick blanket of snow at this point of time in winter are now snowless.

Tramboo pointed out that from the last few years, the skiers from the country had been coming to Gulmarg and they too have been left disappointed by snowless winter.

“It is a worrisome situation. The persons, who had invested in winter sports in Gulmarg, have incurred heavy losses,” he said. Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club chairman Mushtaq Chaya said Kashmir tourism has taken a big hit due to the ongoing dry spell. “Kashmir is known for snow in the winters and with no snow around, the tourists feel disappointed”.

Due to no snow, he said, the cancellations have taken place and occupancy in hotels has dropped. “There is only 20-30 per cent occupancy in the hotels in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar at present”.

“We hope and pray that it snows so that tourists return to Kashmir in hordes to enjoy the snowfall and play with snowflakes,” Chaya said.

Executive member Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former TAAK president Farooq Ahmed Kathoo said there have been cancellations but they are also receiving queries from the intended tourists. “We are expecting some snow and hopefully there will be no more cancellations,” he said. He said the foreign tourists, who visit for skiing at Gulmarg slopes in winter, have deferred their plans for the time being.

“They have put their plan on hold. We are expecting snowfall in Gulmarg and hopefully they will return,” he said.