Tourist footfall plummets in snowless Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Continuous dry spell and no snow has played spoilsport with the Kashmir tourism, triggering 70 per cent cancellations of booking and postponement of plans by intending tourists.
Kashmir this winter is witnessing uncharacteristic weather. There has been no snow in the plains, including Srinagar, this winter. While the upper reaches including famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir have witnessed very little snowfall.
Both the plains and upper reaches have experienced no snowfall in January and the lack of snow has disappointed the tourists and triggered widespread cancellations of bookings. Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) president Rauf Tramboo said dry weather has ruined Kashmir tourism.
“The tourism sector is down. The recreational and sports tourism in the famed ski resort of Gulmarg, which is also known as winter wonderland, has been badly affected,” he said. The TAAK president revealed that 70-75 per cent bookings for the month of January have either been cancelled or deferred by the intended tourists.
All the peaks and mountain ranges in the upper reaches including Gulmarg that used to be covered with a thick blanket of snow at this point of time in winter are now snowless.
Tramboo pointed out that from the last few years, the skiers from the country had been coming to Gulmarg and they too have been left disappointed by snowless winter.
“It is a worrisome situation. The persons, who had invested in winter sports in Gulmarg, have incurred heavy losses,” he said. Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club chairman Mushtaq Chaya said Kashmir tourism has taken a big hit due to the ongoing dry spell. “Kashmir is known for snow in the winters and with no snow around, the tourists feel disappointed”.
Due to no snow, he said, the cancellations have taken place and occupancy in hotels has dropped. “There is only 20-30 per cent occupancy in the hotels in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar at present”.
“We hope and pray that it snows so that tourists return to Kashmir in hordes to enjoy the snowfall and play with snowflakes,” Chaya said.
Executive member Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former TAAK president Farooq Ahmed Kathoo said there have been cancellations but they are also receiving queries from the intended tourists. “We are expecting some snow and hopefully there will be no more cancellations,” he said. He said the foreign tourists, who visit for skiing at Gulmarg slopes in winter, have deferred their plans for the time being.
“They have put their plan on hold. We are expecting snowfall in Gulmarg and hopefully they will return,” he said.