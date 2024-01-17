UGC asks varsities to switch to handloom fabric for convocation

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday once again asked all the universities to switch to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations.
In a letter to university vice-chancellors, UGC Secretary Prof. Manish R. Joshi said that many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics. “However, it is noted that some universities have still not changed their ceremonial dress code during the convocation,” he said.
“It is requested that the universities consider switching to handloom fabrics as ceremonial dress. The use of handloom fabrics would not only instil a sense of pride in being Indian but also promote the handloom industry in the country, which provides employment opportunities to many,” the letter added.
The commission also asked the V-Cs to share the action taken in this regard, along with photographs and videos.
The UGC had first urged universities to switch to handloom fabrics on July 15, 2015. This was followed by another reminder letter on June 7, 2019.
The move to introduce handloom fabrics was taken as the commission said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised on revival of handloom and improving earnings of the handloom weavers.
In its 2015 letter, the UGC said, “Handloom fabric not only forms an integral part of our rich culture and heritage but also provides livelihood opportunities to lakhs of people living in the rural areas.”
It added, “Using ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics would not only give a sense of pride of being India but also be more comfortable in the hot and humid weather. Greater usage of handloom garments for apparel would promote the handloom industry in the country.”