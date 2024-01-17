UGC asks varsities to switch to handloom fabric for convocation

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday once again asked all the universities to switch to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations.

In a letter to university vice-chancellors, UGC Secretary Prof. Manish R. Joshi said that many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics. “However, it is noted that some universities have still not changed their ceremonial dress code during the convocation,” he said.

“It is requested that the universities consider switching to handloom fabrics as ceremonial dress. The use of handloom fabrics would not only instil a sense of pride in being Indian but also promote the handloom industry in the country, which provides employment opportunities to many,” the letter added.