INTERVIEW | Victim-centric laws to ensure swift and timely justice: Amit Shah

There are also misgivings in the legal fraternity, and not only about adjusting to the new laws and their vocabulary. Will that delay the implementation?

Whenever you change laws, such situations arise. Will this country be run with 160-year-old laws? We can search for ways to ease any contradictions or problems in practice, if they arise. Soon after notifying the laws, the old sections and laws would be seen written in brackets with the new laws. We have already published books on the new laws in all the scheduled languages of India, with the old nomenclature in brackets. The MHA is also developing an app explaining the new laws and dispelling confusions, if any. It will be launched soon and be made available on mobiles. In two to three months, every section and provision of the new laws will be memorised by all in the legal fraternity as well as the law-enforcing agencies. We are moving towards victim-centric justice and towards freeing people from the colonial mindset and its symbols. But those attempting to harm the country will not be spared at all.

But the apprehension is that the new laws will bring police raj in the country.

I am telling you that today, when the police conducts raids or does search and seizure, no videography is done. Now that will become mandatory. Does this increase or decrease the authority of the police? For the first time, we have made a provision for a Preliminary Enquiry to check against the registration of fake cases. This will have to be conducted before lodging cases. Does this decrease or increase police authority? Today, if the police arrests anyone, it does not have to inform the family of the arrested individual. Now it will have to keep registers in each police station and make the information available. Does that increase or decrease arbitrary police rights? As per the new laws, if an arrested person is not produced before a magistrate or in court within 24 hours, the police officer will be liable to a criminal offence. Does it increase or decrease police rights? When a case was lodged against a police officer, permission from the authority concerned used to take years. Now, if such permission does not come within 180 days, it would be treated as deemed permission. In total, 20 provisions have been made to ensure police accountability and to curtail arbitrary police authority. But where criminals used to escape taking advantage of the lack of police adhikars, we have given the police due authority to act. Those who do not respond to the country’s judiciary system should have no rights.

What about mob lynching? Some have found it striking that there is an explicit provision there.

I am happy to make it clear that, for the first time, mob lynching has been defined through these new laws. There is a section in our nation that sees the menace of mob lynching as an outcome solely of the communal divide. But you will find it surprising to know that in most of the cases of mob lynching, the victims are thieves. The second highest number of victims are women who are targeted as witches because of superstition. Then there are couples in inter-caste or inter-faith marriages. Mob lynching is also done following religious fights. The Narendra Modi government is committed to checking all such crime with an iron hand. Till date, the so-called secular governments of the Congress never brought any laws against mob lynching. We have made special sections on it, with provisions for seven years of imprisonment and 10 years in case anyone sustains permanent disability in a mob lynching case. We have also made a provision for the death penalty. That model of deterrence is also there in cyber crimes.

‘India will have the most modern justice system’

Has terrorism too been defined in the new laws?

Yes, it is difficult to deal with anything without first having a proper definition of it. Adopting the zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, we have for the first time defined acts that will invite the charge. Acts that endanger India’s unity, integrity, sovereignty, security or economic security have now been categorised as terrorism, with provisions for the death penalty or life imprisonment. Whosoever tries to play with India’s unity will be dealt with heavily.

Do you think, as the home minister responsible for internal security, that such laws can curb insurgency?

I cannot claim that laws will end insurgency. First let it be known that insurgency does not come under the definition of terrorism. But the process to end insurgency will get faster now and police forces will get strong legal support from these laws.

We also see a shift in definitions when it comes to sedition—with the concepts of ‘rajdroh’ (crime against state) as distinct from ‘deshdroh’ (treason). There are also concerns about it given the use of sedition laws in the past. Could you explain the new concepts?

There is a big difference between ‘rajdroh’ and ‘deshdroh’. Earlier, speaking against the state was enough for it to be treated as sedition and under that many, including Savarakar and Gandhi, were jailed. We have removed the idea of ‘raj’ from this and kept the offence related only to ‘deshdroh’. Whosoever acts against the unity and sovereignty of India are sentenced with seven years of imprisonment. We have left no space for any misuse of this law. But if anyone says even performing an act against the country should not be seen as a crime, we are against this. We will not spare anyone who goes against the country.

It is being said that the adultery law has been diluted and it is no longer gender-neutral?

The adultery laws have not been diluted. The SC has already taken a decision on it.

There is unhappiness on the use of Hindi vocabulary for the new laws. How do you take this?

Look, several laws have been enacted in Hindi before this and, out of those, many were made when the DMK or AIADMK was in alliance. This is being made into an issue just because we have brought these laws. You are accepting English but not accepting a language of the country. Slowly, these words will be on the tongues of everyone. For it is not only the titles that have been changed. The very spirit of the old laws has been changed.

When will the new laws be notified?

I can’t give the exact date right now but we will not allow the notification to drag into February.