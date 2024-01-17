Vision loss for 17 due to botched cataract surgery at Gujarat village hospital

AHMEDABAD: Seventeen patients in Gujarat’s Viramgam village in Ahmedabad district have lost their vision partially following cataract surgery at a private trust-run hospital recently. The issue came to light after five patients were moved to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Ramanand Eye Hospital, owned by the Seva Niketan Trust, operated on 28 patients on January 10. Sources said 17 of them developed infection within a few days of the surgery in their affected eye and complained of partial blindness.

Cataract surgeries are performed in one eye at a time. If both eyes are affected, the procedure on the second eye is done after a gap of a few weeks.

“Five persons with critical eye difficulties have been transferred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, while 12 people with lesser problems have been kept at the private hospital. All patients are being monitored,” said Satish Makwana, deputy director (health and medical services), Ahmedabad region.