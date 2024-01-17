War room at six airports to ease anxiety of fliers

NEW DELHI: With dense smog disrupting air travel in a big way in North India and harried passengers blowing their top, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced the setting up of war rooms by airports and airline operators at six metro cities to address the mess. The cities are Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai. Sufficient CISF manpower will be made available round-the-clock at the airports, he added.

Scindia also informed that both ends of the lone CAT III runway at the moment at the Delhi International Airport have again become CAT III compliant. Runway 28/10, too, will be made CAT III-compliant after the process of re-carpeting, he said. CAT III or Category III is a type of instrument landing system (ILS) that allows airlines to operate under very low visibility conditions.

“RWY 29L at Delhi Airport has been made CAT III operational today (Tuesday). Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken,” said Scindia. The 29L end of the runway was downgraded to CAT I last week as large cranes deployed on the Dwarka Expressway were blocking CAT III signals.