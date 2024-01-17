Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya Ram temple with his family after Jan 22 consecration ceremony

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi Chief Minister plans a family pilgrimage to Ayodhya post-consecration event

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will go with his family to Ayodhya and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the the Ram temple there after the January 22 consecration ceremony.

Talking to reporters in Delhi Kejriwal said, "I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came."

"I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents," he said.

The "Pran Prathishta" of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

